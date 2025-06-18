Gambhir helped India do well in limited-overs cricket but he has not yet succeeded in Tests. In his first Test series, India won against Bangladesh but struggled against New Zealand and Australia, losing 3-0 to New Zealand at home.

India is prepared to face England in a five-match Test Series, with the first match scheduled to commence on June 20 (Friday) at Headingley, Leeds. This will be a significant challenge for Gautam Gambhir, who has struggled in the longest format since taking on the role of head coach for Team India. The only win in the three series he has managed came against Bangladesh. This was followed by a 1-3 loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a humiliating home loss to New Zealand. Former India player Dinesh Karthik has pointed out an important area where Gambhir needs to improve as the series draws near.

In a discussion with Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik stated that Gautam Gambhir is a skilled tactical coach. He did, however, voice concern that Gambhir's aggressive personality impairs his ability to manage others.

"Tactically, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) is a very good coach. Man management is the area that I am sure he would be looking at. But one thing about him is that he is looking out for his players which is massive. What I feel at times is that the way he is aggressive as a captain, you can't be as a coach. You are managing different individuals. Once you let them out in the park, you trust them to do the job. That is the challenge," Karthik said.

During India's challenging period, the entire team and management found themselves embroiled in controversies, indicating possible divisions between players and the coaching staff. As a new dawn heralds the start of a fresh chapter in Indian cricket, Gambhir is eager to seize the opportunity wholeheartedly.

Gambhir and his team will commence their journey in the new WTC cycle with a demanding series of five Tests against England, starting on June 20 at Headingley. The difficulty of the challenge will be amplified by the absence of key batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their retirement from international cricket.

Shubman Gill has been identified as Rohit's successor and has been appointed as the Test captain. Rishabh Pant will serve as his vice-captain, and the squad has been rejuvenated with young talent to fill the gaps left behind.

Also read| Ravi Shastri names Virat Kohli's replacement at no.4 in India XI for England Tests; it's not KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant or Karun Nair