CRICKET
Pakistan is officially hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, but some matches are being played in the UAE due to political reasons.
The mouthwatering clash between archrivals—India and Pakistan—is all set to take place in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Pakistan is the host nation for the tournament, but this match is getting played in Dubai instead of Pakistan due to political reasons. Pakistan was initially not happy about it, but they had to agree to India’s demand of playing its matches in a neutral venue.
It’s obvious that the ticket prices would be soaring through the roof for this great clash, and if it’s happening I Dubai one can only imagine the price of a VIP ticket. However, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Mohsin Naqvi set an example for his country, which is struggling financially. He denied the VIP box ticket he was given to watch the match. But do you know the price of this one ticket? A whopping USD 400,000 (Rs 3.47 crore). He took a moral high ground and said he is doing so to generate revenue for his board. He will now watch the game from the general enclosure.
Mohsin Naqvi on Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy 2025
"It will be a good game. Definitely our team is fully prepared. I think we are in form. Pakistan will win. Let's see what happens next," Naqvi has been quoted by ANI.
Pakistan is officially hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, but the matches are being played in the UAE due to political reasons. When asked how he would have viewed this contest if it were being played in Lahore instead of Dubai, Naqvi delivered a sharp response. "You should ask our Indian friends," he remarked, leaving the topic open-ended and hinting at the complexities surrounding Pakistan-India cricket relations.
