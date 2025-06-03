Ahead of the IPL 2025 Final game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle informed his fans on social media that he has arrived in India for the much-awaited clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final is on cloud nine for cricket fans as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to lock horns for their maiden title. The stakes are high at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as both teams have reached this stage, decimating the other 8 franchises in the season and are looking to lift their first title in 18 years. What makes this final interesting is that former players of these teams have also reached the venue to watch the high-voltage game. One such player is 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who has been part of both teams and has played for franchises in several IPL seasons.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures from his flight to India, wherein he also informed about the team he is rooting for in the IPL 2025 Final match.

Check it out:

Chris Gayle's IPL journey

The West Indies legend made his IPL debut in 2009 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was signed by RCB in 2011 where he stayed till 2017 season. He moved to Punjab Kings in 2018 and retired in 2021 from IPL. In his 142-match IPL career, Gayle has scored 4,965 runs with nearly an average of 40, which includes 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries.