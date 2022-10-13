'The truth is, India go into a shell in World Cups': Nasser Hussain ahead of T20 World Cup

File Photo

India has been a bilateral powerhouse this year, matching Australia's world record for most wins in a calendar year with two months to play. So far this year, India has won 38 matches, and with the T20 World Cup and tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh on the way, that number is only going to grow. And this is not a one-year phenomenon.

India has been strong across all formats over the last four to five years, winning 37 matches in 2017. They have won in New Zealand, England, and Australia, and have been nearly unbeatable at home, but their success in multi-nation competitions has been disappointing.

Since the 2014 T20 World Cup, India has failed to qualify for any white-ball ICC championship final. They didn't even make it to the semi-finals in the previous edition in the UAE. Their reserved demeanor was one of the main causes for their Super 12 losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain made the similar criticism, claiming that India has been "timid" in ICC competitions.

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays," Hussain said in a chat with Sky Sports.

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, has made a concerted effort to improve his approach. So far, the outcomes have been pretty positive. With the exception of the Asia Cup, where India did not advance to the finals, India has almost everything in T20Is this year. The major plus aspects have been Rohit's attacking attitude at the top of the order and Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent display with the bat.

"India have got to keep the hitting potential. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form. They are missing two great cricketers in Jadeja and Bumrah. They have got to keep the same mindset they have had in the bilateral events," the former captain further added.

With only two teams from each group advancing to the final four, India must defeat both Pakistan and South Africa to avoid the prospect of another Super 12 stage knockout. On October 23, they will begin their campaign against Pakistan.

