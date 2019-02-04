The Road to World No. 1: How India can overtake England in ICC ODI Rankings

India can become the World No. 1 in ODI cricket overtaking England if things go favourably for them. England and India are separated by four rating points in the ICC ODI Rankings as of February 3, 2019.

There is a possibility that India could topple England even before they play Australia at home. India will be hoping that West Indies continue their strong show against England and win the five-match series.

England have 126 points while India sit at 122 points currently. India beat New Zealand 4-1 for their biggest series win recently. India will take on Australia in a five-match ODI series at home from March 2.

If West Indies win the series 3-2, they would help India to the top of the pile with 122 points and England dropping to 121 points. However, should England win the series 3-2, they would stay on 123 points as against 122 of India.

In case of 4-1 win for West Indies, England would drop further to 120 points while in case of a Windies clean sweep they would drop to 118 points. If England win the series 5-0, they would then move to 127 points with India staying on 122. The series will start on February 20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ICC ODI RANKINGS

Team Points England 126 India 122 South Africa 111 New Zealand 111 Pakistan 102 Australia 100 Bangladesh 93 Sri Lanka 78 West Indies 72 Afghanistan 67

Updated on February 3, 2019