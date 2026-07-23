The Oval to host WTC 2025-27 final; India's qualification scenarios explained

The ICC has confirmed that The Oval will host the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Final from June 9 to 13, 2027. Here's a look at India's qualification scenarios, the points table dynamics, and what the Rohit Sharma-led side must do to secure a place in the summit clash.

Amid the ongoing India-Zimbabwe T20I series, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the dates for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. As expected, London will host the event once again.

The ICC already confirmed that England will stage the WTC finals for the next three cycles—2027, 2029, and 2031. With the hosting rights secured, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now in charge of picking venues through 2031. But India faces a tough path to qualification this time.

The 2025-27 WTC final is set for Kennington Oval, London, running from Wednesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 13 next year. It’s the second time The Oval will host the final; Australia defeated India at this ground in 2023 to win the Test Championship.

Gaurav Saxena, ICC General Manager for Events and Operations, called this final especially significant. Test cricket marks its 150th anniversary, and The Oval, with all its historic moments, is a fitting venue. He said the ICC looks forward to working with the ECB to deliver a world-class event and create lasting memories for fans.

Where does India stand?

Right now, Australia leads the WTC rankings with an impressive 87.5%, followed by defending champions South Africa at 75%. India, twice WTC finalists, sit fifth with 48.15%. That leaves them outside the qualifying spots for now. They’ve won four of nine matches, edging ahead of Sri Lanka but trailing New Zealand and Bangladesh, who have both pushed ahead with solid results.

The WTC has crowned a different champion each time—New Zealand in 2021, Australia in 2023, and South Africa in 2025. The race to reach next year’s final will heat up through July and August as several pivotal series get underway. Every win—or loss—over the next few months could make all the difference in securing a spot in London.

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