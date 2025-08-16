'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli concluded his Test career rather unexpectedly just before the recent tour of England. This sudden choice took the cricketing world by surprise; however, it coincided with a period when Kohli's performance was declining, as evidenced by his decreasing average and the increasing rarity of his signature performances.

In the latter stages of his career, Kohli faced considerable criticism for his inability to consistently perform in numerous matches. Many questioned why he continued to get out in similar ways and why he could not match the level of his contemporaries who were still excelling.

Irfan Pathan, a former teammate, candidly expressed his views, suggesting that it was reasonable to pose such questions to Kohli. He remarked that supporting a player who has been underperforming for almost five years is simply inviting complications.

"Virat Kohli had a slump in 2019-2020. You can see my social media of that time — I backed Kohli a lot. I feel that when a big player faces his first slump, he should be backed. He deserves it too, because he won many matches for the team. But if this slump lasts for five years, then it is not right. In the end, the team is the most important," Pathan told Lallantop in an interview.

Kohli's decline in performance over the past five to six years significantly affected his batting average, as he found himself surpassed by players like Joe Root and Steven Smith. Although retirement discussions were not particularly prominent, the level of criticism he faced compelled Kohli to make way for the next generation.

Pathan noted that once Kohli realized he could no longer create the same challenges for rival bowling lineups as he used to, he understood that his career was nearing its conclusion.

"When a player gets out in the same way, the opposing team will get you out with Plan A itself. They will not need to go to Plan B. It is the job of a champion player to take you from Plan A to Plan B," said Pathan.

"The problem with Virat Kohli in Test cricket was that he was getting out in the same manner continuously. This does not mean that he is a bad player. He is a great player. But what is happening is also true. We have to tell what is happening, with details,” concluded the former all-rounder.

