Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing the news, the couple posted an adorable picture taking reference from the popular American TV series 'Friends'. "The one where we are FOUR", the post read, along with the caption, "15.11.2024".

Pertinent to note that Rohit Sharma is not in Australia with the Indian cricket team, as he was expecting a second child with wife Ritika. The couple has already a daughter named 'Samaira', who was born in 2018.

Meanwhile, as the couple shared the good news, wishes started to pour in on social media.

"Junior Hit man", an user wrote.

Another user congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to Rohit sir and Ritika ma'am".

No confirmation on Rohit's participation in Ind vs Aus match on Nov 22

Given the arrival of the cricketer's second child, whether he will participate in the first Test against Australia on November 22 remains unclear. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier expressed hope for Sharma's presence in the match.