The Indian cricket team is gearing up for an exciting tour of England, where they will face off in a five-match Test series. The action kicks off with the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, and this series will also signal the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle. Unfortunately, India will be missing two of their star players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have both recently announced their retirement from Test cricket. In their absence, the talented Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, and the squad features some fresh faces as well.

One of those newcomers is Sai Sudharsan. As one of the three uncapped players in the lineup, Sudharsan is eager to seize his chance. Although he hasn't yet played a Test match for India, the young talent has made a name for himself in domestic cricket. Recently, he shared some insights about a conversation he had with Virat Kohli as they prepared for the series.

"I just congratulated him after the final, it was a very special moment for him. But I've had a lot of conversations in previous years. What I've always admired about him is his mindset — the obsession that he has for the sport. I have spoken with him regarding those and how dealt with situations when he was not getting a lot of runs and finding it difficult. I think, as a cricketer, those are the times that you learn most, so I had conversations about that,” Sai Sudharsan told the Times of India.

In addition, Sai Sudharsan shared some insights he gained from India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill. While batting together for the Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan praised Gill for his self-belief and the way he handles pressure.

"The biggest thing is the mindset, self-belief, the trust that he has in his ability. I've seen how he manages himself when he's not getting runs — that understanding of the game and life to maintain consistency. Then there are technical discussions as well which are also helpful,” he said.

