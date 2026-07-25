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'The next decade is India's': Dinesh Karthik reacts after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik reacted after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid nationwide protests over alleged exam irregularities. Karthik shared a message expressing hope for India's youth, saying the country's next decade belongs to them.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

'The next decade is India's': Dinesh Karthik reacts after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
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On Saturday afternoon, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik posted a message directed at the country’s youth. This happened just after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister, a move that followed mounting student protests across India over alleged paper leaks. Pradhan handed his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, capping off weeks of unrest.

Karthik, now serving as the batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, shared his thoughts on X. He wrote, “At the end of the day, we’re all working towards a better India. The clarity, collaboration, and relentlessness of the younger generation is something I’m extremely in awe of. The future is bright, and the next generation is going to take us to new heights. Jai Hind.” His caption read: “The next decade is India’s.”

Meanwhile, protests have been surging at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The movement gathered even more steam when Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known educator and activist, joined a hunger strike that stretched on for 26 days.

Here’s what led to Pradhan’s resignation

For nearly a month, students and CJP demanded his exit over the NEET paper leaks. Calls for reforms in India’s education system kept growing louder. On July 20, demonstrators marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, but police stopped them with batons and tear gas.

Soon after, Prime Minister Modi addressed the students, assuring them the accused in the NEET scandal had been arrested and that speedy trials would follow in special courts.

The CJP also met with government officials on Friday to present their demands. Then, on Saturday, Pradhan officially resigned, posting his own statement on X. He said, “The youth power of India is the real strength of this country. I am determined not to let India’s youth fall into a cycle of confusion or get trapped in legal issues. Anti-national forces shouldn’t exploit what’s happening at Jantar Mantar—the country’s unity has to come first, and every student deserves to focus on their studies and building their future. With all this in mind, I sent my resignation letter to the Honorable Prime Minister.”

Also read| India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government; CM Samrat Choudhary hands over appointment letters

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