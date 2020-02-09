'The nation is behind you': KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, others wish India U19 for World Cup finals

India and Bangladesh are gearing for the final encounter of the ICC U19 World Cup.

The colts will be aiming for India to get the fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup crown at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. They will also be looking to defend the title.

While India are favourites to lift the title, the Bangladesh side have proved everyone wrong and reached the finals.

As the young lads look to get the cup home, the senior team members have sent in their wishes through social media.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Sending my best wishes to the Indian U19 Cricket Team ahead of their World Cup final. The nation is behind you, bring it home boys. #U19CWC #IndianCricket @BCCI".

In-form wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul too wrote on Twitter, "Wishing our U-19 Indian team all the luck for the @cricketworldcup final. Let's get the cup home boys @BCCI #ICCU19WorldCup".

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav took to social media to wish the India U19 squad. He wrote, "Goodluck to #TeamIndia for the U-19 @cricketworldcup #Final. Best wishes. Jai Hind #iccu19worldcup".

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is in Australia and played the Bushfire Cricket Bash wrote, "All the best to the U19 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final! Hope you'll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India. #U19CWC #FutureStars #INDvBAN".

Recently retired cricketer Irfan Pathan too shared a picture of him and his team during the U19 Asia Cup in Pakistan and wished the young boys all the best. He wrote, "The photo is blurred but not d memories of that series. It all started happening for me after this U -19 Asia Cup in Pakistan... Going to relive watching our U19 boys playing World Cup final today and looking forward to the commentary stint wit @starsportsindia #final #worldcup".

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah also wished the Boys in Blue. He wrote, "Here’s wishing our India U19 Team the very best ahead of their World Cup final. Win hearts along with the title. Bring it home, boys. Jai Hind! #U19CWC #TeamIndia @BCCI".

Former U19 captain Unmukt Chand too wrote, "The India U19 boys have already made the nation proud. Just another step to glory. Wishing you all the very best. Focus on the task in hand and enjoy the moment. We play cricket only for such moments. Go well. God be with you.. #U19CWCFinal #indvsban".

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra.