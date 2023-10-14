'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Kohli fondly reminisced about the electrifying atmosphere from the previous year and how it ignited his competitive spirit.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli played arguably the innings of his lifetime when his unbeaten 82 runs helped India secure a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

As the two teams prepare to face each other once again in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Kohli fondly reminisced about the electrifying atmosphere from the previous year and how it ignited his competitive spirit.

In a captivating video shared by the ICC prior to this highly anticipated clash, Kohli expressed his thoughts on the lead-up to that unforgettable T20 World Cup 2022 match.

"The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special. The buzz in the hotel, the buzz in Melbourne in general (during 2022 T20 World Cup) and outside the stadium was amazing. The moment I stepped onto the field, I felt that energy in the stadium."

Hardik Pandya, a versatile player, was also a member of the Indian team that emerged victorious against Pakistan in Melbourne last year. However, he firmly believes that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will create an unparalleled atmosphere, with over a hundred thousand supporters passionately cheering on the team.

"But definitely, I think the 14th of this month, it (Ahmedabad) will top that (Melbourne atmosphere). You know, 110000 people cheering. I can't wait. It is going to be a very exciting time."

India will be determined to uphold their flawless (7-0) record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups.

