The Kashmir Files: Check how Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Venkatesh Prasad reacted after watching the film

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' hit the theatres this last Friday, and the film seems to have struck gold. In just three days, the film crossed the margin of INR 27.15 crores.

It's a story that is based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990. Such has been its' success, that from PM Narendra Modi to former CSK batsman Suresh Raina, all have appreciated Vivek Agnihotri's latest efforts.

In fact, former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad also tweeted in appreciation of the film, which is trending big time.

Raina was one of the first cricketers to tweet in favour of the film, sharing a video of a woman who was reduced to tears, at the official screening of the film, such was believed to be its impact.

In recent days, the film completely appears to have lived up to its billing. Raina shared the emotional video, urging his fans to flock to the theatres to have a look at the film.

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles

"Presenting #TheKashmirFiles It’s your film now. If the film touches your heart, I’d request you to raise your voice for the #RightToJustice and heal the victims of Kashmir Genocide.@vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @AdityaRajKaul," wrote Raina in his tweet.

Following in his footsteps, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad also came up with a heartfelt post for the film.

"When one feels, they have hit rock-bottom and can only rise from here, they invent ways to hit newer lows. A pity they choose to hurt sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits again. #KashmirFiles is an eye-opener and probably just a tip of the iceberg," wrote Prasad on the micro-blogging website.

Having a lead star cast of prominent actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, such has been the impact of 'The Kashmir Files' that it has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.