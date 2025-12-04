'The innings lacked urgency': Irfan Pathan calls out Ravindra Jadeja’s intent as India suffer crushing defeat in Raipur ODI

After India’s crushing defeat to South Africa in Raipur, Irfan Pathan questioned Ravindra Jadeja’s intent and approach on the field. Pathan’s remarks sparked debate over India’s mindset, execution and readiness ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has attributed India's loss in the second ODI against South Africa to Ravindra Jadeja. Pathan pointed out that Jadeja's lack of aggression during his innings of 24 runs off 27 balls was detrimental to the team, as they fell short of what could have been a score nearing 370, finishing at 358-5 instead. At one stage, India was positioned at 289-4 in the 40th over following Virat Kohli's dismissal, with expectations for teams to accumulate 80-90 runs in the final 10 overs. However, India's innings lacked the necessary momentum and concluded with a mediocre total.

“There was one issue for me. Ravindra Jadeja’s innings, which was 27 balls for 24 not out, felt extremely slow. During commentary we were saying that this could hurt India, and in the end that became the difference. If you are in such a strong position, above 300, and everyone is striking above a run a ball while you are at 88, it clearly means the innings lacked urgency. Sometimes a slower innings happens, and that is fine, but the intent from Jadeja was disappointing,” Pathan said on his show Seedhi Baat.

Pathan emphasized that India required additional runs due to the dew factor, suggesting that Jadeja's approach should have been more assertive.

“The intent could have been better. And I am not saying this in hindsight. We said it during commentary as well. It looked like the ball would get wet, which always causes problems for the fielding side. South Africa’s plan was to start carefully. But Jadeja not pulling his weight with the bat became a disappointing factor for India,” Pathan added.

Also read| From combat sports to ice hockey dominance: A deep dive into Vladimir Putin's little-known sporting side

In addition to Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed a century, helping India reach 358-5. A significant fielding error occurred when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Gaikwad early in his innings, allowing him to capitalize and score a rapid century. Matthew Breetzki and Dewald Brevis also added fifties, leading South Africa to a series-tying victory.

With Axar Patel resting, India relied on Jadeja and Sundar for late-game acceleration. Unfortunately, Sundar was dismissed for just 1 run off 8 balls, while Jadeja managed only 24 runs off 27 balls. Their failure to increase the scoring rate proved costly, as the team could only gather 41 runs in the last five overs, despite Rahul's impressive 66 off 43 deliveries.

India's quest for a reliable finisher has persisted for years, spanning various tournaments and leadership changes. This absence was particularly evident during the 2023 World Cup final, where the innings faltered precisely when boldness was required. The need for a finisher remains pressing. KL Rahul has emerged as India's most effective death overs batsman since 2023, amassing 424 runs at a strike rate of 142.76, yet he is not ideally suited for the finisher's role.

Also read| Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Adar Poonawalla: THIS Indian-American billionaire emerges as front-runner to acquire Virat Kohli’s RCB