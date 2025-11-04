FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah's makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...

The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...

Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details

Amitabh Bachchan sells two apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., he bought them in 2012 for just...

ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach

Bilaspur Train Accident: What led to train collision? Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh to deceased families

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

Milap Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, crap'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

HomeCricket

CRICKET

The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...

Ahead of the next season of The Hundred, Leeds-based franchise Northern Superchargers will be rebranding itself. Check out its new name.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...
Northern Superchargers will be renamed ahead of the next edition of The Hundred
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Ahead of the upcoming edition of The Hundred, the Northern Superchargers have officially been renamed to Sunrisers Leeds by their new owners. This came after a Chennai-based Indian media conglomerate acquired the franchise, based in Leeds. Sun Group, which owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20, is now the new owner of The Hundred's franchise.

    The Sun Group invested 100 million euros, purchasing both Yorkshire's 51 percent stake and the England and Wales Cricket Board's 49 percent, giving complete ownership of the franchise. As per the documents filed with the UK's Companies House, the name Northern Superchargers will be discontinued from the next season of The Hundred.

    For those unversed, two other franchises in the tournament will undergo rebranding, including Manchester Originals, which will be renamed Manchester Super Giants, and the most successful team, Oval Invincibles, are expected to become MI London once Reliance Industries Limited finalises its majority investment.

    The Superchargers' women's team lifted The Hundred title earlier this year, defeating Southern Brave in the finals at Lord's. On the other hand, the men's team were knocked out in the Eliminator game. The men's team of Northern Superchargers will not only get a new name but also a new head coach, since Andrew Flintoff left the role last month due to a salary dispute with the new owners, the Sun Group. However, the new owners stated that they had offered Flintoff a raise and respected his decision to leave.

    (With ANI inputs)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH
    PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne
    Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...
    Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress
    Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...
    Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs
    Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah's makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...
    Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah's BIG prediction, says NDA will win 160+seats whi
    The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...
    The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
    Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
    From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
    Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE