The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...

Ahead of the next season of The Hundred, Leeds-based franchise Northern Superchargers will be rebranding itself. Check out its new name.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of The Hundred, the Northern Superchargers have officially been renamed to Sunrisers Leeds by their new owners. This came after a Chennai-based Indian media conglomerate acquired the franchise, based in Leeds. Sun Group, which owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20, is now the new owner of The Hundred's franchise.

The Sun Group invested 100 million euros, purchasing both Yorkshire's 51 percent stake and the England and Wales Cricket Board's 49 percent, giving complete ownership of the franchise. As per the documents filed with the UK's Companies House, the name Northern Superchargers will be discontinued from the next season of The Hundred.

For those unversed, two other franchises in the tournament will undergo rebranding, including Manchester Originals, which will be renamed Manchester Super Giants, and the most successful team, Oval Invincibles, are expected to become MI London once Reliance Industries Limited finalises its majority investment.

The Superchargers' women's team lifted The Hundred title earlier this year, defeating Southern Brave in the finals at Lord's. On the other hand, the men's team were knocked out in the Eliminator game. The men's team of Northern Superchargers will not only get a new name but also a new head coach, since Andrew Flintoff left the role last month due to a salary dispute with the new owners, the Sun Group. However, the new owners stated that they had offered Flintoff a raise and respected his decision to leave.

