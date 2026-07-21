The Hundred Men 2026: Complete fixtures, IST timings, squads and where to watch

Take a look at The Hundred 2026 full schedule, team squads, venues, IST match timings and live streaming details. Here's everything you need to know about the men's tournament.

The 6th edition of The Hundred is set to commence on July 21. (AI-Generated)

The sixth edition of The Hundred is set to kick off with the MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds clash on Tuesday, July 21, scheduled to be played at The Oval in London. The women's tournament will also commence on the same day with the same teams locking horns with each other. Eight men's and women's teams will feature in The Hundred 2026, with Oval Invincibles (now MI London) and London Spirit defending their titles in the men's and women's tournaments, respectively.

Ahead of the commencement of The Hundred 2026, let us take a look at the complete fixtures, match timings in India, squads and venues of the men's tournament.

The Hundred Men 2026: Full fixtures

July 21 - MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds, The Oval in London (11 PM IST)

July 22 - Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Southampton (11 PM IST)

July 23 - London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants, Lord's (11 PM IST)

July 24 - Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston (11 PM IST)

July 25 - Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave, Headingley (7 PM IST)

July 25 - Welsh Fire vs MI London, Sophia Gardens (10:30 PM IST)

July 26 - Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix, Old Trafford (7 PM IST)

July 26 - Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Trent Bridge (10:30 PM IST)

July 27 - Southern Brave vs MI London, Southampton (11 PM IST)

July 28 - Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants, Headingley (11 PM IST)

July 29 - Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (7:30 PM IST)

July 29 - MI London vs London Spirit, The Oval (11 PM IST)

July 30 - Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Southampton (11 PM IST)

July 31 - Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets, Old Trafford (11 PM IST)

August 1 - Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston (7 PM IST)

August 1 - London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's (10:30 PM IST)

August 2 - Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds, Trent Bridge (7 PM IST)

August 2 - MI London vs Manchester Super Giants, The Oval (10:30 PM IST)

August 3 - Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens (11 PM IST)

August 4 - Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit, Headingley (11 PM IST)

August 5 - Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire, Old Trafford (7:30 PM IST)

August 5 - Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (11 PM IST)

August 6 - MI London vs London Spirit, The Oval (11 PM IST)

August 7 - Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds, Edgbaston (11 PM IST)

August 8 - MI London vs Trent Rockets, The Oval (7 PM IST)

August 8 - Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants, Southampton (10:30 PM IST)

August 9 - Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire, Headingley (7 PM IST)

August 9 - London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's (10:30 PM IST)

August 10 - Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge (11 PM IST)

August 11 - Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds, Old Trafford (11 PM IST)

August 12 - Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens (7:30 PM IST)

August 12 Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London , Edgbaston (11 PM IST)

August 14 - Eliminator (6:45 PM IST)

August 16 - Final, Lord's (6:45 PM IST)

The Hundred Men 2026: Teams and squads

Sunrisers Leeds - Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse, Ryan Rickelton, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Dan Lawrence, Abrar Ahmed, Benny Howell, Tom Lawes, Tom Alsop, Liam Patterson-White, Reece Topley, and Ed Barnard.

MI London - Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, James Vince, Tom Curran, Trent Boult, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, Callum Parkinson, and Jason Roy.

Manchester Super Giants - Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Aiden Markram, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Gus Atkinson, Leus du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Max Holden, Tawanda Muyeye, George Scrimshaw, and Paul Walter.

Southern Brave - Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Luke Wood, Chris Jordan, Ben McKinney, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Tom Abell, Dan Worrall, Caleb Falconer, and Nikhil Chaudhary.

Trent Rockets - Tim David, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, David Payne, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Dan Mousley, Matt Henry, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Ben Mayes, Danny Briggs, Brad Currie, and Louis Kimber.

Birmingham Phoenix - Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Joe Clarke, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Chris Wood, Ethan Brookes, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Welsh Fire - Phil Salt, Marco Jansen, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Kellaway, Lockie Ferguson, Asa Tribe, Tom Aspinwall, Matt Short, and Sam Cook.

London Spirit - Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, James Coles, Mason Crane, Adam Milne, Adam Hose, Tymal Mills, James Rew, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Matt Fisher.

The Hundred Men 2026: Live streaming and TV

The men's and women's tournaments of The Hundred 2026 can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels. For online users, the eight-team tournament can be streamed on the FanCode and SonyLIV apps and website with an active subscription.