The Hundred 2026: MI London appoint former West Indies all-rounder as head coach for men's side

Ahead of the next edition of The Hundred, MI London have appointed new head coaches for both its men's and women's team. Know more about them here.

MI London, previously known as Oval Invincibles, have appointed Lisa Keightley and Kieron Pollard as the head coaches of the women's and the men's team ahead of the next edition of The Hundred. On one hand, Keightley has a long global coaching experience and has also led the England women's team for three years. Not only this, but she has also guided the Northern Superchargers to The Hundred title in 2025.

On the other hand, Pollard is one of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time and has played over 200 games across different global leagues. He has also served as an assistant coach for England during the 2024 ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

After being appointed as the head coach, Pollard said, ''I am honoured to take on the role of the head coach with MI London. Having played in The Hundred and for Surrey, I have seen first-hand the strong alignment between Surrey's cricketing culture and the Mumbai Indians' winning ethos. This is an exciting opportunity to build a strong team, create a high-performance culture, and work towards sustained success in the seasons ahead.''

Apart from this, MI London have also confirmed that in their roles as Directors of Cricket at Surrey, Alec Steward and Emma Calvert have joined the cricket leadership teams at MI London as Surrey's advisors.

Notably, Pollard has been associated with MI for a long time now. He joined MI in 2010 in the Indian Premier League and played his entire IPL career for the franchise. In 2022, he retired as a player and became MI's batting coach.