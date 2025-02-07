The documentary will provide fans with exclusive insights into the legendary matches between India and Pakistan that have taken place throughout the history of cricket.

The much-anticipated showdown between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams is set for February 23 in Dubai, as part of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Leading up to this thrilling event, Netflix has announced the premiere of a new documentary series titled "India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry" on Friday, February 7.

This documentary aims to give fans a deep dive into some of the most unforgettable moments from the historic rivalry between India and Pakistan. Viewers can look forward to insider stories from legendary players of both nations, along with actual match footage that will surely evoke nostalgia. The series not only serves as a nostalgic journey but also provides insights into the mindset of the players who took part in these iconic matches.

With a star-studded lineup featuring cricketing legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Akhtar, the documentary promises a unique perspective on the rivalry from those who lived it.

The creators of the series have stressed that "India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry" transcends the cricket field. By exploring personal stories, cultural influences, and the intense emotions that drive this historic rivalry, the documentary aims to engage and captivate audiences throughout.

Promotional materials for the documentary showcase some of the most iconic encounters between India and Pakistan, including matches from the 1996, 2003, and 2011 World Cups, the 2007 T20 final, the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup clash, the historic 2004-05 series, and Javed Miandad's unforgettable last-ball six that clinched a dramatic victory for Pakistan.

The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it

Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix.#TheGreatestRivalryIndiaVsPakistanOnNetflix… pic.twitter.com/31K1CC6YHK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2025

India and Pakistan have been drawn into Group A for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with a group stage match set for Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. If both teams progress, they could potentially meet again in the final on March 9.

