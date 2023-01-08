Search icon
'The Gabba Conquerors': Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur honoured at MCA Awards

India's victory at Gabba was one for the ages, one that will be heralded on the subcontinent as possibly their greatest in Test history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Shardul, Rahane, Shastri honoured for Gabba Test win at MCA Awards

India cricketers Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane, as well as former head coach Ravi Shastri, were honored at the annual Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Awards on Friday at the BKC Club in Mumbai. They were part of the Indian side that defeated Australia during the four-match Test series at Brisbane's historic 'The Gabba' venue to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

The Instagram page of MCA took to Instagram to share the picture of the trio receiving their award. "The Gabba conquerors," said the caption of story posted by MCA.

Notably, the Indian squad suffered up to ten injuries during the Border-Gavaskar series, and regular skipper Virat Kohli withdrew after the first Test match to attend the birth of his first child.

India suffered a crushing defeat in the first Test in Adelaide. The visitors scored 36 runs in the second innings, as Australia destroyed them by an 8-wicket margin.

It was followed by a remarkable comeback at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where stand-in skipper Ajnikya Rahane scored a brave century in the first innings, leading to India's 8-wicket victory.

The third test match in Sydney was a draw and it all came to down to The Gabba where Australia were undefeated for 32 years.

In the fourth and final Test at Gabba, India were set a target of 329 to win the Test match. India didn't even have to win; a draw was enough to keep the series championship as the current holders.

However, on the final day of the final Test, India batted with a strategy, completing with three overs to spare to secure a win that would be remembered for a long time. 

Shardul Thakur delivered an excellent all-round effort, hitting 67 and 2 with the bat and taking 3/94 and 4/61 with the ball. When India was struggling at 186/6 in the first innings, he put on a 123-run seventh-wicket stand with Washington Sundar (62).

Rahane, who was captaining the squad in Virat Kohli's absence, also scored 37 and 24. During this historic series, India's head coach was Ravi Shastri. Notably, India will defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match series beginning February 9 at home.

