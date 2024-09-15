'The day I feel...': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his retirement plans ahead of Bangladesh Tests

At 37 years old, Ashwin is second only to the legendary Anil Kumble in terms of Test wickets for India.

India's esteemed all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has transitioned into a specialist Test player focusing solely on the longest format of the game in international cricket. At 37 years old, Ashwin is second only to the legendary Anil Kumble in terms of Test wickets for India. Despite his impressive record, Ashwin remains driven by his passion for the sport rather than personal accolades.

While Ashwin's ultimate goal is to claim the top spot in Test wicket-takers, he emphasizes that his motivation stems from his genuine love for cricket. When questioned about retirement, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu expressed that he will only consider hanging up his boots when his passion for the game diminishes.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years. I haven't decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," Ashwin told Vimal Kumar, on the latter's YouTube channel, on being asked if he can play till 40.

"I haven't set any targets for myself. Anil Bhai wants me to break his record, but I'm just happy living day by day. I don't want to lose my love for the game by setting targets," he added.

Previously, Ashwin had discussed a challenging period in his career from 2018 to 2020, during which injuries and a loss of form caused him to contemplate his future in the game. However, he has since regained his passion and enthusiasm for cricket.

"I know how my life changed after that tough phase. I'm just holding on to my joy of cricket, and the moment I feel I'm losing it, I'll step away."

"We all play, and we all have to leave. Somebody else will come and do well. It's Indian cricket," he concluded.

Also read| Meet Saleema Imtiaz, first Pakistani woman nominated as international cricket umpire