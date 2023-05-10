'The competition is...': Virat Kohli posts cryptic message after Naveen-ul-Haq's sweet mango's posts

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has once again taken to social media to share a cryptic message. This comes just days after his heated altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq, the pacer for Lucknow Super Giants, during an IPL 2023 match.

Naveen had posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly mocking Kohli and RCB after their defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Both Kohli and Naveen have been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram since their on-field outburst. However, Naveen has been dropping hints on social media that appear to mock Kohli and RCB. Kohli, on the other hand, was not going to let it slide. He shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday with an interesting caption.

The 34-year-old shared a picture in which he is seated under a light. However, it was the caption that caught our attention.

“The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you," wrote Kohli.

On Tuesday, Naveen posted a story on Instagram during the MI vs RCB match, immediately after Kohli's wicket in the first over. The Instagram story showcased mangoes in the foreground while Piyush Chawal was on the TV screen.

Previously, a photo of Naveen-ul-Haq with MS Dhoni had become a sensation on social media, just days after his heated argument with Kohli. During the match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, the two cricketers confronted each other in the 17th over of LSG's innings, resulting in a fiery exchange of words that required separation.

Even after the match ended, they engaged in another verbal altercation while shaking hands. To add fuel to the fire, Virat also found himself in a war of words with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

