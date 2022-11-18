'The centre of my universe': Suryakumar Yadav pens adorable note for wife Devisha Shetty on her birthday

Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty (Courtesy: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram)

Despite India's disappointing campaign, Suryakumar Yadav had a fantastic T20 World Cup. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer and will now move on to his next assignment, which will be three T20Is against New Zealand beginning November 18. Suryakumar took to Twitter before the series premiere to wish his wife Devisha Shetty on her birthday.

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY as he is affectionately known, wished the love of his life on her birthday with a lovely picture on Instagram, and penned a beautiful note below the picture, in which he expressed how much she means to him in his life.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The centre of my universe, the solver of all my problems, the one that keeps me motivated, focused, and grounded. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. Here’s celebrating the biggest blessing that was sent my way,” SKY wrote.

Suryakumar Yadav married Devisha Shetty on July 17, 2016. Many notable people attended their high-profile wedding. The couple originally met in 2012, while they were both in college.

Suryakumar Yadav had an outstanding performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run scorer, trailing only compatriot Virat Kohli. His strike rate of 189 was the highest of any batsman in the T2o World Cup. He had three fifties, and his ability to hit from all around the park was on display throughout the event.

Suryakumar Yadav had a tremendous 2022 in the game's shortest format. So far this year, he has scored 1040 runs.

