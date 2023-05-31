'The biggest test will be..': Sunil Gavaskar names biggest challenge India might face at WTC Final 2023

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, before the World Test Championship (WTC) Final next month, has said that switching from the T20 mode to playing red-ball cricket is going to be a big task for the Indian players. The WTC Final is all set to be played between India and Australia at The Oval, London starting on June 7.

Hinting at the recently concluded IPL 2023, Gavaskar indicated that both formats are completely different and it’s going to be a big challenge for the Indian stars. During an interview with Star Sports, Gavaskar said on Tuesday, "The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and Test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that’s going to be the big challenge."

"They (India) have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that’s going to be the big challenge for them," he added.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane is also seen as one of the important players for the Indian team in the WTC Final.

Gavaskar feels that Rahane’s experience of playing in English conditions will be essential for India.

“He’s got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him," he said.