Cricket

'The biggest fraud...': Fans slam star batter on social media as India loses Test against England

Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley shine as England beat India by 28 runs, lead 5 match series 1-0.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Edited by

Team India's batsman, Shubman Gill, is facing severe scrutiny due to a series of lackluster performances. His form has visibly declined, a trend that became evident during the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. Since his last century against Australia in Ahmedabad in early 2023, the young Indian batter has struggled to convert promising starts into substantial scores, with a half-century eluding him in recent outings.

The criticism surrounding Gill's form reached a peak during the January 2024 Test against England, where he was dismissed for a duck in the second innings, accumulating a mere 23 runs over two innings.

Cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar have expressed concerns about his approach at the crease, especially his shot selection. Kevin Pietersen has also weighed in, suggesting that Gill needs to focus on improving his strike rotation and fine-tune his technique to better suit the demands of Test cricket.

In his Test career spanning 21 matches, Gill has scored 1,063 runs at an average of 29.53, including two centuries across 39 innings. However, his recent form has fallen significantly short of his evident capabilities. In his last 10 Test innings, Gill has managed to score only 160 runs, a figure that doesn't reflect his true potential and skill as a batter.

Following Gill's recent failures with the bat, fans expressed their disappointment and calls to drop him have gained momentum after India's 28-run defeat against England in Hyderabad. Social media was flooded with angry fans venting their frustration as Gill continues to grapple with a challenging phase in his Test career.

One fan expressed on X (formerly Twitter), 'Shubman Gill - The Biggest Fraud And Overrated Player I Have Ever Seen.' Another fan wrote, 'If there is one thing Indian cricket can count on, it is to not count on Shubman Gill.'

 The current phase in Gill's career underscores the need for introspection and adjustments to regain his form and live up to the high expectations placed on his talent.

 

 

