'The best part is...': Delhi Capitals official provides major update on Rishabh Pant's comeback in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant has been sidelined since a car accident in December 2022, but the wicketkeeper batter is making a great recovery and is likely to return to the pitch this year.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 02:19 PM IST

Amidst the swirling speculations surrounding Rishabh Pant's potential return to the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the team's top official, PKSV Sagar, broke his silence on the star player's status. Pant has been on the sidelines since a car accident in December 2022, but the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is showing remarkable progress and is poised to make a comeback this year.

The first indication of his return to the IPL surfaced in November when he participated in a DC camp in Kolkata, alongside key members of the team's support staff, including Sourav Ganguly (director of cricket), Ricky Ponting (head coach), and Pravin Amre (assistant coach). Subsequently, Pant actively engaged in discussions about player retention and releases leading up to the auction.

Sagar expressed optimism about Pant's swift return, stating, 'Yes, we are hopeful that he will play this season. He is a pivotal player for us, and if he returns, it will be a significant boost. Our coaching and physio teams are diligently working on his recovery, and the best part is that he is progressing very well. We anticipate him being fit and ready to play for us by March', Sagar told ANI in ILT20.

GMR also boasts a team in ILT20 named Dubai Capitals, captained by Australian opener David Warner. 'This year, we've added David Warner to our ILT20 franchise, and we hope that his presence will positively impact the team,' added Sagar.

In addition to Pant's potential return, the franchise secured the services of the hard-hitting Harry Brook for INR 4 crore, Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson for INR 5 crore, and West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope for INR 75 lakh. The Delhi Capitals also acquired uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra for INR 7.2 crore.

'We are actively working on incorporating Harry Brook into our middle order, and the addition of Kushagra has further strengthened our team', Sagar emphasized.

