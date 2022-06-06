'The bat has roots' Video of Joe Root's bat standing by itself shocks netizens

Joe Root's bat stands by itself

Seriously what can former England skipper Joe Root not do? From scoring 115* to becoming the 14th batter and just the second Englishman to reach 10,000 career Test runs, Root's form has always helped his side in winning games.

In the series against New Zealand, the first Test saw his century help his successor Ben Stokes get the perfect start as they had a five-wicket victory.

However, amid all this, before he reached the three-figure mark, Root batting on 87, was caught doing some kind of magic on the field. The bizarre incident was caught on camera, which shocked and amused fans all at the same time.

I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

The wizard of England cricket with his magical NB bat creating magic in the cricket world @root66 pic.twitter.com/txwEb8Dxga June 6, 2022

The curious case of Joe Root's Bat pic.twitter.com/IdcHA9bb3m — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) June 6, 2022

After the first game victory, England will now take on New Zealand in the second Test match, starting on June 10.