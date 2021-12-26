Search icon
The Ashes: Twitterati react to woeful batting stat of England's Test batsmen in 2021

While England remains a competitive cricket team in Tests, a recent stat shared by a journalist online revealed their problems in Tests in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

It's fair to say that the English cricket team will not look back at the year 2021 fondly, particularly in Test cricket, England have been woeful at times. 

Team India dominated England in Tests at home and away with one game still remaining to be played, while Australia have also manhandled the English in the ongoing Ashes series, Down Under. 

While the team must share the collective blame, England's batting in test cricket has underwhelmed spectacularly this year. Just how much bad they've been you ask? A recent statistic shared by a journalist on Twitter reveals that the English have been bowled out for under 200, a mammoth 12 times in 2021. 

In the original tweet, the journalist made a typo as he wrote England were bowled out 13 times, and later corrected it to 12, but actually, as fate would have it, England once again folded for 185 runs on Sunday in the third Test at the MCG, thereby making it the 13th time they failed to score more than 200. 

It's almost criminal for a team of England's level to perform so bad with the willow. Reacting to the journalist's tweet, former Australian cricket Damien Martyn wrote, "Clearly something is wrong. From a batting point of view just look at the 2021 batting averages for England."

Twitterati did not spare any blushes and bashed England's underwhelming performances so far this term. 

Among many lows, one shining knight in armour was skipper Joe Root, who has continued his record-breaking spree. He scored a total of 1,680 runs this year, which is the third-highest tally by a player in a calendar year after Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 runs in 2006) and former West Indies skipper Sir Vivian Richards (1,710 runs in 1976). 

The fact that Root has scored runs aplenty at his will, is a further indictment on his fellow English batsmen. 

