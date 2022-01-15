Search icon
The Ashes: Stuart Broad yells at camera, Netizens compare him to Virat Kohli

A video of England pacer Stuart Broad is going viral, wherein he can be seen yelling at the roving cam, netizens have compared him to Virat Kohli.

Jan 15, 2022

Amid the ongoing DRS controversy between Team India and South Africa's third Test match, Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen venting out his anger at stump mics. A similar sort of incident happened in the Ashes, on Day 2 of the 5th Test match between England Australia, wherein Stuart Broad was caught yelling at a camera. 

The hilarious incident occurred during the 63rd over of Australia's first innings, as England pacer Stuart Broad charged in to bowl to Mitchell Starc but he pulled out of his stride seeing a roving cam move right behind the wicketkeeper's head. 

Distracted by the camera's sudden movement, Broad hilariously stopped as he angrily shouted, "Stop moving the robot," referring to the roving camera. Cricket.com.au later shared a clip of the hilarious incident. 

In the meantime, fans of Twitter were quick to point out to Broad how he instead should have yelled about it at the stump mics, referring to what Virat Kohli had done a couple of days ago. 

On Day 3 of the third Test match between India and South Africa, Kohli vented out his anger as he shouted at the stump mics, as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar was given a reprieve after he was ruled LBW out earlier. 

Netizens, however, were quick to find out similarities between the two incidents. 

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Stuart Broad's yelling incident on the camera:

