The Ashes: Stuart Broad yells at camera, Netizens compare him to Virat Kohli

Amid the ongoing DRS controversy between Team India and South Africa's third Test match, Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen venting out his anger at stump mics. A similar sort of incident happened in the Ashes, on Day 2 of the 5th Test match between England Australia, wherein Stuart Broad was caught yelling at a camera.

The hilarious incident occurred during the 63rd over of Australia's first innings, as England pacer Stuart Broad charged in to bowl to Mitchell Starc but he pulled out of his stride seeing a roving cam move right behind the wicketkeeper's head.

Distracted by the camera's sudden movement, Broad hilariously stopped as he angrily shouted, "Stop moving the robot," referring to the roving camera. Cricket.com.au later shared a clip of the hilarious incident.

In the meantime, fans of Twitter were quick to point out to Broad how he instead should have yelled about it at the stump mics, referring to what Virat Kohli had done a couple of days ago.

On Day 3 of the third Test match between India and South Africa, Kohli vented out his anger as he shouted at the stump mics, as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar was given a reprieve after he was ruled LBW out earlier.

Netizens, however, were quick to find out similarities between the two incidents.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Stuart Broad's yelling incident on the camera:

Should've told that to the stump mic. Seen that recently. — Hisham (@DRSisdrunk) January 15, 2022

@StuartBroad8 and I will be releasing a podcast as soon as possible based on his hatred of robots https://t.co/D1BcNJUjrx — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) January 15, 2022

This one, Board had every right to complain.

With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful. January 15, 2022

Who is wrong now even broad has done a kohli now.... — SaiCricfan (@SaiKris75286313) January 15, 2022