'That's the beauty of the game, you are never satisfied': Australia's Marnus Labuschagne wants to improve in ODI format

Since coming in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne made sure to make the most of the opportunity he got.

He has even made a place for himself in the Test side and made his ODI appearance a swell. The top-order batsman on Monday said that he wants to improve the power-hitting aspect of his game in the limited-overs format.

Labuschagne, who made his ODI debut against India, went on to score his maiden century against South Africa.

"There's always heaps to improve on. In one-day cricket, an area that I definitely want to continue to get better at is probably that later stages in the innings, the boundary options at the back-end of a one-day game," ESPNCricinfo quoted Labuschagne.

"That's the beauty of the game. You are never satisfied with where you are. You are obviously happy with where you are, but you want to be better. You want to continue to drive yourself to get to the absolute best out of yourself," he added.

Labuschagne has played just ten matches for the Brisbane Heat in the T20 format. He has expressed a desire to play the shortest format of the game for Australia.

"By no means do I want to limit myself to those two formats, I definitely have the ambition to play T20 cricket for Australia. My opportunities have been minimal and with the schedule, it doesn't look like there might be too many other opportunities, but for me, it`s about scoring runs in one-day and Test cricket and if I get opportunities down the road then make sure I take them," Labuschagne said.

In a total of nine matches, the batsman has managed to score 1,249 runs at an average of 83.26. He has four hundreds to his name and is currently ranked at the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.