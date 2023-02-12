'That is just ridiculous': Australia legend livid with Steve Smith over recurring 'thumbs-up' gesture

Steve Smith gave thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja after getting beaten on outside edge in the 1st innings.

Team India asserted their dominance in the first Nagpur Test, trouncing Australia by an impressive innings and 132 runs. Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad was bolstered by the stellar performances of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel, who all played a crucial role in securing India's emphatic victory over the Aussies.

The dismal performance of Australia prompted legendary Australian batter Allan Border to opine that the team must play with a greater intensity in the upcoming games. He also reflected on the fact that Steve Smith was offering thumbs up to Indian bowlers after a successful delivery, indicating a level of respect for their opponents.

"Play with a harder edge I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump, What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. We’re even giving someone thumbs up ... bloody hell," Border was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

Former Australian captain asserted that the Baggy Greens must devise a strategy to ensure success in the remainder of the series. With the stakes high and the pressure mounting, the team must come together to formulate a plan that will help them secure a victory.

“There’s so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days. You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job,” Border said.

“It’s going to be hard to find a way, but they’ve just got to do it. A big, soul-searching dressing room drink-a-thon tonight, just to try to thrash something out. That’s as bad as we can play, there’s only one way to go from here,” he added.

After India's dominant display in the first Test, the team took a commanding 1-0 lead following the game in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his impressive performances with both the bat and the ball. The 34-year-old took five wickets in the first innings and scored a crucial 70 runs while batting, forming a formidable partnership with both Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel.

Debutant Todd Murphy's performance was the silver lining for the Aussies, as the 22-year-old picked up an impressive seven wickets in the first innings. In the second, Australia were bowled out for a meager 91 runs, with Steve Smith leading the way with 25 runs.

Just one Australian batter managed to score more than 20 runs in the second innings, leaving Skipper Pat Cummins with a challenge to think outside the box and remain patient when the teams face off again on February 17th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the pressure mounting, Cummins will have to come up with a creative strategy to ensure his team's success in the upcoming match.

