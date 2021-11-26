'That incident changed him': Virender Sehwag REVEALS how Rahul Dravid transformed MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain and IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket. Many believe that MS Dhoni transformed into the player he is because of the opportunities given to him by Sourav Ganguly, however, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has now revealed that Dhoni's big transformation happened under none other than Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid.

Recalling how Dhoni changed his batting style, Sehwag spoke about an incident that took place in 2006-07 when Dhoni was scolded by Dravid for playing an irresponsible shot during a match.

"He was given the finisher’s role under Dravid, who once scolded him for getting out after playing a bad shot. I think that incident changed him. So around 2006-07, he transformed and started taking responsibility for finishing matches," Sehwag was quoted as saying.

For many years, Dhoni was at the forefront as India created history in cricket. The former captain had announced his retirement from Internation cricket in August 2020.

Apart from Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag also praised Ganguly for sacrificing his place in the team for Dhoni.

Sehwag said, "Those days (2005) we were experimenting with pinch-hitters. Dada (Ganguly) had planned that Dhoni would get 3-4 chances at No. 3. If it works then fine, otherwise they would try someone else. Very few captains do it. He first sacrificed his (opening) spot for me and then he gave his slot to Dhoni. If Dada had not done that, Dhoni might not have become such a big player."