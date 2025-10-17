FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'That fire is still burning': Former Indian cricketer backs Rohit Sharma on his comeback in ODIs

India and Australia will face each other for a 3-match ODI series, which will be followed by a 5-match T20I series.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 09:39 AM IST

'That fire is still burning': Former Indian cricketer backs Rohit Sharma on his comeback in ODIs
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the ODI series vs Australia
India and Australia, one of the greatest cricketing rivalries, are all set to take off on October 19, with a 3-match ODI series, followed by a T20I series. Indian cricket fans are super-excited about the upcoming ODI series against Australia as legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen returning to action after a gap of several months. Ahead of the high-voltage ODI series, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that he believes Rohit will make his comeback with a point to prove, citing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

 

'Fire is still burning', says Dinesh Karthik about Rohit Sharma's comeback

 

''I think from the moment he lost that 2023 World Cup final, his dream was to be a captain of a team that wins a World Cup, which he achieved in 2024 in the Caribbean. That fire is still burning, and he wants to win the 50-over World Cup. If you look at Rohit's stats since the 2023 World Cup — upwards of 1000 runs at an average of 48. We all know the strike-rate. Rohit the batter is extremely crucial with the 2027 World Cup coming up...yes it's a few years away, but I have no doubt, if he puts his heart and mind to it, which he has...He is coming back from a break. I'm really looking forward to seeing Rohit Sharma, the batter,'' Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

 

Dinesh Karthik also backed Rohit's ruthless style of batting in Powerplays and added, ''When he is in form, he's absolutely poetry in motion — especially in the Powerplay, when he takes on bowlers fearlessly and sets up a solid platform for the rest of the innings. Rohit has evolved beautifully. He's not just playing for milestones anymore — he's setting the tone for the team. That kind of selfless intent has been refreshing to see. Even in that World Cup final, the way he batted up front showed what he brings to Indian cricket.''

 

For those unversed, Team India will be led by Shubman Gill in the ODI series on the Australian tour.

