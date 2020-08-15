'Thanks for everything Mahi': Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has hinted that he has retired from international cricket through a social media post on Saturday (August 15).

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

This news came as a surprise to everyone as fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter:

Thank you for all the memories Captain! Wish you could hear every cheer & chant I screamed as “DHONI DHONI” over the years. Sending you off with a broken heart yet on a happy note. For the final time, “DHONI DHONI#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/oPGeOkKqr2 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) August 15, 2020

Only person who changed the game from behind the stumps. Blue jersey will miss you mahi. The greatest Indian Captain, the greatest finisher & more importantly an amazing person.#Dhoni #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/Q5UE4WtaYH — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@SidShukla_1) August 15, 2020

Dhoniii Finish off in style a magnificent strike into the crowd India lift the world cup after 28 year..... Thanks mahi for everything #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/zg65Snbr7z — Vipul singh (@Vipul49374267) August 15, 2020

Can you please review this decision #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bw8DvGduQO — kishen das (@kishendas) August 15, 2020