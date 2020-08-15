'Thanks for everything Mahi': Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket
Fans on Twitter went into a complete meltdown as MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.
MS Dhoni
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has hinted that he has retired from international cricket through a social media post on Saturday (August 15).
Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"
HERE IS THE VIDEO:
Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired
A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on
This news came as a surprise to everyone as fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter:
Thank you for all the memories Captain! Wish you could hear every cheer & chant I screamed as “DHONI DHONI” over the years. Sending you off with a broken heart yet on a happy note. For the final time, “DHONI DHONI#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/oPGeOkKqr2— Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) August 15, 2020
#MSDhoni No One Can Replace You pic.twitter.com/qaQyOvJHSW— #Thalapathy65 (@Vijay65_Film) August 15, 2020
Thanks for everything #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/3vZGhCmr3Y— Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) August 15, 2020
Only person who changed the game from behind the stumps. Blue jersey will miss you mahi. The greatest Indian Captain, the greatest finisher & more importantly an amazing person.#Dhoni #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/Q5UE4WtaYH— SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@SidShukla_1) August 15, 2020
Dhoniii Finish off in style a magnificent strike into the crowd India lift the world cup after 28 year..... Thanks mahi for everything #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/zg65Snbr7z— Vipul singh (@Vipul49374267) August 15, 2020
Can you please review this decision #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/bw8DvGduQO— kishen das (@kishendas) August 15, 2020
We know sports person by their contribution in their particular sports But this man is the only one whom I praise and admire by his patriotism off field apart from his excellent career... Thanks for everything Mahi !! " You will always Our Captain Cool "#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/qVKV6nO5in— (@scorpion_girl_) August 15, 2020