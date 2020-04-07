'Thankful to all medical professionals, policemen and women': Cheteshwar Pujara pledges support for COVID-19 relief

Headlines

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passes Lok Sabha test

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

South directors who debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster

Best fruits for gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

'Country will change': Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar visit new Parliament building, laud Women's Reservation Bill

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Thankful to all medical professionals, policemen and women': Cheteshwar Pujara pledges support for COVID-19 relief

Following other Indian cricketers, Test top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that he has pledged to the PM-Cares Fund and Gujarat Chief Minister Relief Fund. He has urged people to do the same in an effort to help the nation fight against COVID-19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 05:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following other Indian cricketers, Test top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that he has pledged to the PM-Cares Fund and Gujarat Chief Minister Relief Fund. He has urged people to do the same in an effort to help the nation fight against COVID-19.

"My family and I have contributed our bit to the PM Cares Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope you will too. We are thankful to all the medical professionals, policemen and women and all others who are out there working hard for our country and humanity," Pujara wrote on Twitter.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On Monday, both Pankaj Advani and Dhanraj Pillay had pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund. On April 5, cricketer Yuvraj Singh donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM`s Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll stands at 114.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Mayawati says BSP will support women's reservation bill

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE