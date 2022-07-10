'Thank you Virat Kohli for sledging Suryakumar Yadav': Twitter in overdrive after SKY's ton

Suryakumar Yadav scores century, fan thanks Virat Kohli for sledging him in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian player to score a century in T20I cricket on Sunday when he brought up his ton in 48 balls against England at the Trent Bridge.

While Yadav kept India in the chase as they needed 216 runs to win, fans went into overjoy after SKY smashed his maiden century on the international stage in the shortest format.

Twitter exploded with memes and congratulatory messages however one fan's viral tweet caught our attention.

READ| 'Missed century by 89 runs': Virat Kohli trolled once again after another low score

The Twitter user shared a picture of Virat Kohli sledging SKY during an IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore and sarcastically thanked the former Indian captain Kohli.

"Thank you Kohli for sledging Suryakumar Yadav," he wrote.

Check out the viral tweet:

More to follow...