'Thank you so much for kind words I am honoured', says Virat Kohli after visually-impaired fangirl praises him

India will meet Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final on Wednesday, November 9 at the Adelaide Oval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was moved as a visually handicapped fangirl from England showered him with praise. Ellie, the young lady, expressed her admiration for Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday, November 5.

“Keep doing what you are doing because it inspires people. I can’t see him but I would love to hear him. That will be very delightful. Cricket is a sport and it makes people happy,” Ellie said.

Kohli was delighted after getting the heartfelt message from the fangirl and he also expressed his desire to meet her.

“Hi Ellie, it was very, very sweet of you to send this message across to me. To your mother as well, thank you so much for such lovely and kind words. I am really honoured and grateful that I was able to make an impact in your life and give you some sort of inspiration. And make you optimistic about life,” Kohli was quoted as saying in a video on journalist Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel.

“I can only wish you all the best and may god bless you with all the happiness. I would love to meet you when we come back to England. I am looking forward to meeting you,” he added.

Kohli has 246 runs from five matches in the current season of the big event, with an average of 123 and a strike rate of 138.98. Kohli is also on the verge of becoming the first batsman in T20I history to score 4000 runs.

