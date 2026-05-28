'Thank you for standing by us': Preity Zinta shares emotional message for PBKS fans after heartbreaking IPL 2026 exit

Preity Zinta shared an emotional message for Punjab Kings fans after the franchise narrowly missed out on the IPL 2026 playoffs by just one point. The PBKS co-owner thanked supporters for standing by the team through every high and low during the season.

It was a tough end for the Punjab Kings this IPL season. After getting knocked out of the playoffs, Preity Zinta—who’s not just the team’s co-owner but also a pretty passionate supporter—took to X and poured her heart out. She thanked fans for sticking with them through all the highs and lows. That’s kind of what being a sports fan is about, isn’t it? The heartbreak, the hope, the wild rides every year. Preity’s words really hit home for a lot of people, and you could see it in the reactions flooding in—not just praise for the team’s grit but also for her unwavering positivity.

"A big thank you to all the fans of Punjab Kings for standing strong with us throughout this roller-coaster journey of IPL 2026. Amidst good and bad times, all your love made this journey even more complete."

All my love and best wishes until we meet again. Preity also wrote the hashtag Ting (#Ting) in her signature style with this post.

A big thank you to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between…. felt more wholesome with all of your love Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 27, 2026

Punjab Kings actually started out on fire. They weren’t just runners-up last year; people genuinely thought they’d go all the way this time. Those first few weeks were electric—six wins straight off the bat, and then another match that got washed out, so technically, they didn’t lose for seven games in a row. They were top of the points table for a good month, and honestly, every fan was thinking, “This is our year.”

But then came the second half, and everything seemed to fall apart. Bad calls from the management, sloppy fielding—it piled up. Six losses, one after the other. That’s brutal, especially for a team that looked so sharp just weeks before. They finally snapped the losing streak by beating Lucknow Super Giants, but the damage was done. Fifteen points? It just wasn’t enough.

What made it sting even more was how close they came. One single point separated them from making the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals were the spoiler—they took that last playoff spot after beating Mumbai Indians and pushed Punjab down to fifth. If you’re a Punjab Kings fan, you know the frustration. For the team, and for Preity Zinta, it was a gut punch, but she still found time to thank everyone and sign off with her trademark “#Ting.” Sports can break your heart, but it can also bring people together in those moments.

Despite the disappointment, there’s this sense that Punjab Kings are building something big. They were number one for a reason and showed plenty of fight every match. It’s easy to get lost in what could’ve been, but real fans know to look forward. Next season’s just around the corner, and after an emotional farewell from their co-owner, you can bet they’ll be back swinging harder. That roller-coaster ride isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Also read| GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch report and full squads