Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Thank you for saving me': Dinesh Karthik praises Ravichandran Ashwin for heroics vs Pakistan, watch video

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed and India needed two runs to win, but Ravichandran Ashwin showed nerves of steel to see his side through the finish line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

'Thank you for saving me': Dinesh Karthik praises Ravichandran Ashwin for heroics vs Pakistan, watch video
Credits: BCCI (Twitter)

Team India's first T20 World Cup 2022 match against arch-rivals Pakistan will go down in history as one of the best games played between the two nations in World Cup history. It was a game full of twists and turns and despite the fact that the Men in Blue appeared to have an upper hand on the tie, Dinesh Karthik's dismissal nearly resulted in a Pakistan win. 

Rohit Sharma and Co did prevail by four wickets over Babar Azam's side, but they needed Ravichandran Ashwin to keep his calm and help India over the finish line. Karthik meanwhile thanked his teammate for 'saving him' as the former was dismissed while India needed two runs to win. 

India needed two runs from two balls, and Karthik came to join Virat Kohli in the middle after Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the final over. For Karthik, who is considered one of the best finishers in the format it seemed like a straightforward task but unortuantely that wasn't the case. 

READ| Barmy Army shares video of India and Pakistan fans dancing on viral 'Pasoori' song, watch video

Karthik was dismissed and out come Ashwin on strike. The spinner kept his nerves and Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide ball which gave the Indian team, and their billion fans a sigh of relief. 

Watch:

The veteran wicketkeeper batsman thanked Ashwin for saving him in a video shared by BCCI as the Men in Blue arrived in Sydney for their next match against Netherlands. 

READ| Hardik Pandya gives no-nonsense verdict on 'Mankading' debate, says 'to hell with..'

"Thank you for saving me yesterday… Cool and calm," stated DK, praising his compatriot for his ice-cool finish who scored a boundary on the final ball to help India prevail by four wickets. 

Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to pick up their second win of the T20 World Cup and take a major step towards qualification to the semifinal of the showpiece event. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.