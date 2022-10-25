'Thank you for saving me': Dinesh Karthik praises Ravichandran Ashwin for heroics vs Pakistan, watch video

Credits: BCCI (Twitter)

Team India's first T20 World Cup 2022 match against arch-rivals Pakistan will go down in history as one of the best games played between the two nations in World Cup history. It was a game full of twists and turns and despite the fact that the Men in Blue appeared to have an upper hand on the tie, Dinesh Karthik's dismissal nearly resulted in a Pakistan win.

Rohit Sharma and Co did prevail by four wickets over Babar Azam's side, but they needed Ravichandran Ashwin to keep his calm and help India over the finish line. Karthik meanwhile thanked his teammate for 'saving him' as the former was dismissed while India needed two runs to win.

India needed two runs from two balls, and Karthik came to join Virat Kohli in the middle after Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the final over. For Karthik, who is considered one of the best finishers in the format it seemed like a straightforward task but unortuantely that wasn't the case.

Karthik was dismissed and out come Ashwin on strike. The spinner kept his nerves and Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide ball which gave the Indian team, and their billion fans a sigh of relief.

The veteran wicketkeeper batsman thanked Ashwin for saving him in a video shared by BCCI as the Men in Blue arrived in Sydney for their next match against Netherlands.

"Thank you for saving me yesterday… Cool and calm," stated DK, praising his compatriot for his ice-cool finish who scored a boundary on the final ball to help India prevail by four wickets.

Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to pick up their second win of the T20 World Cup and take a major step towards qualification to the semifinal of the showpiece event.