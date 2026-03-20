'Thala meets Chetta': MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson union sparks reactions as CSK video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

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CRICKET
A heartwarming video shared by Chennai Super Kings featuring MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson has gone viral ahead of IPL 2026. Dubbed ‘Thala and Chetta’, the wholesome moment has sparked widespread fan reactions across social media platforms.
Only 8 days remain until the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off, and the sight of Sanju Samson alongside MS Dhoni has fans buzzing with excitement for the tournament. Recently, the Chennai Super Kings posted a video on X featuring Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni engaged in a relaxed conversation.
This marks the first time the CSK players were seen together, as they attended the practice camp at Chepauk stadium. Importantly, Samson's arrival in the Yellow Army was part of a trade deal that saw all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to the Rajasthan Royals. According to IPL's media advisory, Jadeja's fee was reduced from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore for this transaction.
The video shared by the five-time champions on their X (formerly Twitter) included a statement from Sanju Samson that he made on the franchise's YouTube channel after the trade. He reiterated his feelings about joining CSK, saying, “I had such a desire. Destiny has got me to come and play with him (Dhoni).”
#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/3xszspnsDd— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 20, 2026
Samson went on to express, “That couple of months. I'm very excited to meet and interact with him. Sit, have breakfast with him, practice with him, play with him. Wow! Just thinking about it makes me very happy.”
The heartwarming moment of these cricketing icons together drew positive reactions from social media users on X.
welcome chetta pic.twitter.com/drw03ozE9Q— Vishal Yadav (@vishaly33) March 20, 2026
The pic we all waited for! pic.twitter.com/FDegJMDUxv— T Bag (@social_man_007) March 20, 2026
THALA & CHETTAN IN YELLOW ARMY— (@DinosaurPrabhas) March 20, 2026
- Waiting for 6 years, finally we can witness in 2026.#csk pic.twitter.com/pW4gYBHt9u
Great Video and Thought shared by Chetta Sanju Samson About Thala MS Dhoni— Rana Vivek Singh Rajput (@singhvivek60) March 20, 2026
It's important to highlight that Sanju Samson's transfer to the Chennai Super Kings is a crucial element of the team's strategy to transition from veteran players, particularly moving beyond the MS Dhoni era. He brings a blend of experience and dynamism, having played 177 IPL matches.
His remarkable statistics in the tournament include 4,704 runs, three centuries, and 26 half-centuries. Additionally, he possesses leadership experience from his time as captain of the Rajasthan Royals.
At CSK, Samson will retain his current league fee of Rs 18 crore, while Curran will keep his previous valuation of Rs 2.4 crore at Rajasthan Royals.
Also read| Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for first time, 6 eye maiden title