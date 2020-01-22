Thailand Masters: India's Saina Nehwal crashes out in first round
Previously, Saina once crashed out in the opening round of the Indonesia Masters after suffering a defeat in the hands of Japan's Sayaka Takahashi during her title defense.
India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal's crashed out in the first round of women's singles at the Thailand Masters 2020 on Wednesday (January 22).
After a terrible start to the match, Saina managed to pull it back in the second game only to lose the final one in the end.
The 29-year-old lost to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt by 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a clash which lasted for 47 minutes.
It was a very bad day in the office for India as Sameer Verma, K Srikanth and HS Prannoy all lost their opening matches in the tournament.
Malaysia's Liew Daren absolutely outplayed Pranoy to win 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in 68 minutes.
Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito defeated Srikanth by 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes with Sameer Verma also facing a loss 16-21, 15-21 in the hands of Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes.