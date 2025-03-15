Virat Kohli has suggested that he may consider discontinuing his tours to Australia in the future. Additionally, he has discussed his uncertain plans for post-retirement.

On Saturday, March 15, India's cricket superstar Virat Kohli made his way to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp, gearing up for the much-anticipated IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22. The team, known for being runners-up three times, is set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the very first match.

As soon as he landed in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli jumped right into the action, tackling his media commitments and taking part in various events organized by the franchise.

In a recent chat with PTI, Virat opened up about his future in Test cricket, sharing that he might not have another standout performance like the one he had against Australia. The Indian team's recent 1-4 series loss to Australia, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, was a tough pill to swallow for the squad.

Even though he scored a century, Kohli's overall performance in the series fell short of expectations, with critics pointing out his tendency to get out in similar ways. Over the course of the series, he managed to rack up just 190 runs in nine innings, averaging 23.75.

When asked about his time in Australia, Virat's candid remarks quickly went viral, sparking conversations about whether he might be considering retirement from the game.

"I actually don't know what I will be doing post-retirement. Recently, I asked a teammate the same question and got the same reply. Yeah, but maybe a lot of travelling," Virat said. "I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past."

It's pretty interesting to note that Virat Kohli kicked off his Test captaincy journey in Australia, taking the reins for India during the first Test of the 2014/15 series. He officially became the permanent captain after MS Dhoni hung up his boots following the third Test in that four-match series.

Virat made a name for himself by leading India to a historic series win in the 2018/19 series, becoming the first Asian captain to pull off such a feat. Ajinkya Rahane followed in his footsteps during the 2020/21 series, marking him as the second Asian captain to achieve this milestone.

For those who might not be in the loop about the cricket calendar, India is gearing up to host Australia for a five-match Test series in January-February 2027. And just to clear things up, there aren't any plans for an India-Australia Test tour happening anytime soon.

