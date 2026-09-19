'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights and special snack prepared by mother

Rohit Sharma has opened up about his love for Test cricket recalling the sleepless nights and emotions associated with the format. The India star also shared a personal memory of the special snack his mother prepared during his early cricketing days.

Rohit Sharma has always said Test cricket is his favourite format, but he didn’t hide the toll it took on him. On his show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the former India captain shared that the pressure would sometimes leave him wide awake through the night, battling nerves and hunger.

Nervous energy before Test matches

Rohit didn’t shy away from admitting just how anxious he felt before and during Test matches. “Haan, hoti toh hai. Main jhooth nahi bolunga, lekin jab bhi main Test match khelta tha, andar bahut nervousness hoti thi. Toh Test match ke time khaas karke, kyunki yeh mera favourite format tha, Test match khelna,” he said. The endless challenges of the longest format often kept him up late. “Kyunki Test match khelna aasaan format nahi hai. Koi bhi format aasaan nahi hota, lekin Test match ke apne alag-alag challenges hote the. Toh Test match ke liye main hamesha nervous rehta tha aur nervousness mein mujhe neend nahi aati thi, toh raat bhar main jaaga rehta tha.” For Rohit, these nerves were a sign of just how much the format meant to him.

Banana wafers: a late-night lifesaver

Everyone has comfort food for tough times. On those sleepless nights, Rohit reached for banana wafers his mother made, always keeping a stash close at hand. “Toh aap jaage rehte ho toh kuch na kuch khaane ka mann karta tha. Toh main hamesha mere saath mera comfort food rakhta tha, jo meri mummy hamesha bana ke deti thi, woh tha banana wafers,” he explained.

A healthy twist from his mother

There’s more to the story, though. Instead of the usual fried snack, Rohit’s mother made a healthier version, baking the wafers instead. “Woh fried nahi hota tha. Meri mummy ke kuch tareeke the, woh bake karti thi usko aur woh main hamesha apne saath leke chalta tha. Toh kabhi bhi mann karta tha toh usse kha leta tha,” he said. That little taste of home got him through more than a few restless nights.

A career defined by Test success

Between 2013 and 2024, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. He notched up 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a personal best of 212. And while fans remember those big scores, it’s those small late-night rituals — and his mother’s wafers — that filled in the long hours before every big day.

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