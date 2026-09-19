FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Please go ahead and do that film': Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

Asian Games 2026: India’s September 20 schedule, events, timings and medal contenders

Asian Games 2026: India’s Sept 20 schedule, timings and medal contenders

Soni Razdan praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: 'An experience never seen before'

Soni Razdan praises son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights and special snack prepared by mother

Rohit Sharma has opened up about his love for Test cricket recalling the sleepless nights and emotions associated with the format. The India star also shared a personal memory of the special snack his mother prepared during his early cricketing days.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights and special snack prepared by mother
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma has always said Test cricket is his favourite format, but he didn’t hide the toll it took on him. On his show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the former India captain shared that the pressure would sometimes leave him wide awake through the night, battling nerves and hunger.

Nervous energy before Test matches

Rohit didn’t shy away from admitting just how anxious he felt before and during Test matches. “Haan, hoti toh hai. Main jhooth nahi bolunga, lekin jab bhi main Test match khelta tha, andar bahut nervousness hoti thi. Toh Test match ke time khaas karke, kyunki yeh mera favourite format tha, Test match khelna,” he said. The endless challenges of the longest format often kept him up late. “Kyunki Test match khelna aasaan format nahi hai. Koi bhi format aasaan nahi hota, lekin Test match ke apne alag-alag challenges hote the. Toh Test match ke liye main hamesha nervous rehta tha aur nervousness mein mujhe neend nahi aati thi, toh raat bhar main jaaga rehta tha.” For Rohit, these nerves were a sign of just how much the format meant to him.

Banana wafers: a late-night lifesaver

Everyone has comfort food for tough times. On those sleepless nights, Rohit reached for banana wafers his mother made, always keeping a stash close at hand. “Toh aap jaage rehte ho toh kuch na kuch khaane ka mann karta tha. Toh main hamesha mere saath mera comfort food rakhta tha, jo meri mummy hamesha bana ke deti thi, woh tha banana wafers,” he explained.

A healthy twist from his mother

There’s more to the story, though. Instead of the usual fried snack, Rohit’s mother made a healthier version, baking the wafers instead. “Woh fried nahi hota tha. Meri mummy ke kuch tareeke the, woh bake karti thi usko aur woh main hamesha apne saath leke chalta tha. Toh kabhi bhi mann karta tha toh usse kha leta tha,” he said. That little taste of home got him through more than a few restless nights.

A career defined by Test success

Between 2013 and 2024, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. He notched up 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a personal best of 212. And while fans remember those big scores, it’s those small late-night rituals — and his mother’s wafers — that filled in the long hours before every big day.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: India’s September 20 schedule, events, timings and medal contenders

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights and special snack prepared by mother
'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights
'Please go ahead and do that film': Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan
Atlee reveals how CM Vijay urged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan
Denmark PM backs Donald Trump's Greenland Security Deal, says 'good for NATO and Europe'
Denmark PM backs Donald Trump's Greenland Security Deal, says 'good for NATO'
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl after Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl after Dua
Saudi Arabia: Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport after hostile threat alert, several flights cancelled
Saudi Arabia: Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport after hostile threat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement