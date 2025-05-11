CRICKET
As the tour of England approaches, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Kohli has shared his intention to retire from Test cricket with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).
There is widespread speculation that India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, may soon announce his retirement from Test cricket. However, a recently resurfaced interview has been circulating on social media in which Kohli openly discusses the immense challenges of playing in the longest format of the game.
A video posted by Star Sports Cricket on its official account features Kohli acknowledging the demanding nature of Test cricket. In the video, Kohli can be heard stating, “You need to be honest with yourself. I mean, you know, test cricket is tough. I mean, even when you're one of the top teams in the world, or probably the best test team in the world over the last few years. You can still go into a space where you probably don't want it at certain stages. You feel like five days. Do I want to do this again?”
“So you need to be honest with yourself. Are you ready for the hard grind? Are you ready to wake up on day three when things are stacked against you, when you know that you are in trouble as a batting unit? Are you going out there to get that 100 or get that 150 for your team? You know it's gonna be tough. You probably have to do it for five or six hours over two days. Are you strong enough to do that?” he said.
What Test cricket means to Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/Db1NYletyK— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 10, 2025
During the interview, Kohli expressed that if he were to announce his retirement from the sport the following day, he would do so without any regrets. He emphasized that his contributions to the Indian team have always been selflessly focused on the team's success.
Furthermore, Kohli discussed his belief in passing the torch to the younger generation of Indian cricketers, entrusting them with the future of Indian cricket.
“The reason why I reach out to these guys is because I don't want them to waste probably months and years of my life that I wasted as a youngster still trying to figure things out when I found out the formula for success and what it means to compete at this level. I want these guys to pick it up early, so that the transition with Indian cricket can be smooth.”
It is important to mention that there have been reports indicating that Kohli has informed the BCCI of his intention to retire from Test cricket. However, the BCCI has requested him to reconsider his decision. These speculations about Kohli's retirement have surfaced following Rohit Sharma's recent announcement of his retirement from the longest format of the game.
Also read| BCCI to announce India's new Test captain and vice captain for England Tests on THIS date, keeps silence on Virat Kohli's retirement
'Test cricket is tough, Do I want to do this again?': Virat Kohli's old interview goes viral amid retirement buzz
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC at 40 while raising kids and managing job, her AIR was...
BCCI to announce India's new Test captain and vice captain for England Tests on THIS date, keeps silence on Virat Kohli's retirement
Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 59799 crore due to...; market cap declined to Rs...
IPL 2025 to resume from May 16? Here's what we know so far
Preity Zinta apologises to fans for 'curt' behaviour after IPL match suspension amid India-Pakistan tension: 'Said no to...'
'Most beautiful creatures': Elephants surround caretaker during storm at Thailand sanctuary in heartwarming viral video
SL-W vs IND-W tri-series final: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur to achieve THIS huge feat
Sunita Ahuja addresses divorce rumours with Govinda again, reveals if Raja Babu actor will leave her for 'another woman': 'Jis din confirm hoga..'
Varun Dhawan to play this Param Vir Chakra awardee in Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2; check details
Meet IFS Vikram Misri, 1989 batch officer, born in Srinagar, worked at multiple Indian embassies, studied in THIS college
Fawad Khan accepted the role rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor; film became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Meet Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer who is now helping his mother Nita Ambani to stay fit at 61, he is..., his fee is...
Rajnath Singh hails 'Operation Sindoor': 'A symbol of India's political, social and military willpower'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos production facility in Lucknow, can produce these many missiles a year
Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt post on Mother's Day, says 'My Aai has always been my...'
Woman seeks divorce after ChatGPT reveals husband's alleged affair, know here exactly what happened
Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash again, deletes 'Pakistani brothers and sisters' post
Sanjay Dutt remembers late mother Nargis Dutt with unseen photos on Mother's Day: 'I miss you everyday'
IPL 2025: RCB makes big announcement amid reports of Virat Kohli's Test retirement decision
Type 5 Diabetes: A rare condition makes comeback, know symptoms, causes and treatment
BCCI tells IPL franchises to re-assemble players by Tuesday for season's restart
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s anti-inflammatory diet will leave you inspired, see what she eats
Punjab's Wagah Border to Meghalaya's Dawki: 5 stunning border destinations in India you must visit
Mother's Day: Pilot's 'sky-high' surprise for mother goes viral, netizens get emotional
Nita Ambani's this skincare secret will help you get flawless skin like her at 60, here's all you need to know
Meet actor, who played Pakistani Army Major, loved actress four years older than him, his parents were against their marriage, then...
Fat-shamed and called 'motu,' man in Uttar Pradesh shoots at guests, then THIS happened
IPL 2025: BCCI shortlists THESE 3 venues to host remainder of 18th season
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, AIR 1 IAS Ishita Kishore’s marksheet goes viral, check her scores...
Viral video shows man's heart-stopping encounter with wild elephant in UP forest, netizens ask to 'be careful', watch
Meet Colonel Sofia Qureshi's husband, who serves in Indian Army as..., know about her father who fought in 1971 war, her great-grandmother fought in 1857, her in-laws are...
Kusha Kapila shares frame with Abhishek Upmanyu amid dating rumour with Anubhav Singh Bassi, pic goes viral
After Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledges to donate 99% wealth, shut Gates Foundation by THIS year
Ishaan Khatter reacts to entourage cost debate in Bollywood: 'No one person should have...'
BCCI takes this big step to stop Virat Kohli's potential Test retirement, check here to know
Vietnam tops travel wishlist: Know why Indians are choosing it over Bali and Thailand
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says this about Kashmir issue
Meet woman, India's one of the youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam at 21 in her first attempt, secured AIR..., currently posted at...
Throwback: Kavya Maran’s viral moment from SRH vs DC match lights up social media
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: How global powers US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China stepped in
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 to be declared by THIS date, know official websites to check CBSE Board class 10, 12 results online
Vikram Gaikwad dies: National Award-winning makeup artist worked in Dangal, Uri; Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan mourn his demise: 'We will miss you Dada'
Situation normal at Jammu, Poonch; no shelling reported overnight
US-China tariff standoff: Donald Trump says 'total reset negotiated'; talks to continue on Sunday
'Maatha kharaab...': Paresh Rawal clarifies his 'Akshay Kumar is not a friend' remark, says 'neither he nor I are...'
Bad news for Sheikh Hasina! Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim govt takes BIG action against her party
Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal film continues to break records, becomes highest-grossing movie ever in...
UAE Women's team retires all batters in thrilling T20 WC qualifier win against Qatar, check here to know exactly what happened, watch
ICAI announces revised CA May 2025 Inter and Final exam dates amid India-Pakistan tensions
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Operation Sindoor after India-Pakistan ceasefire, netizens react, 'Modi ji ka naam lene me...'
Soviet-era spacecraft Kosmos 482 crashes into Earth after 53 years near THIS place
Mother's Day 2025: 5 Bollywood actresses who played mother to older men on-screen
India-Pakistan tension: Amritsar remains on red alert amid ceasefire violation
Delhi airport operations remain normal, issues travel advisory amid India-Pakistan tensions
Pakistan denies having violated ceasefire, blames India, says...
Pakistan remains defiant, PM Shehbaz Sharif says....
Salman Khan gets brutally trolled for tweeting for India-Pakistan ceasefire, later deletes it: 'He's betraying his country by...'
India-Pakistan War: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks China from 'bottom of heart'
India-Pakistan War: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President Donald Trump, UAE, Saudi, Turkey for support
Raid 2 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film is inches away from Rs 150 crore, takes good jump on its 2nd Saturday
'Test cricket needs Virat Kohli': West Indies legend urges former India captain to NOT retire
Govt asks army to take stern actions against Pakistan for...
India-Pakistan War: MEA condemns ceasefire violations by Pakistan
How does ceasefire work? 5 ceasefires between India and Pakistan
NSA Ajit Doval speaks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says 'War was not India's choice'
China backs Pakistan, says, 'will help uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity'
Total blackout enforced in Patiala, Punjab
Complete blackout enforced in Ambala amid ceasefire between India Pakistan
'Tom Curran was crying, Daryl Mitchell said will never return to Pakistan': Rishad Hossain makes huge PSL 2025 revelation
Red streaks spotted, explosions heard amid total blackout in Nagrota
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release stalled, Bombay High Court halts digital release of Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's film as it violates...
Total blackout reported in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir
'Several drones spotted in Kutch district': Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
Complete blackout enforced in Punjab's Moga
J-K CM Omar Abdullah slams Pakistan as explosions echo through Srinagar: 'No ceasefire'
Total blackout enforced in Jammu
Complete blackout enforced in Pathankot
Drone attack in Srinagar, shelling in Jammu, know more...
Complete blackout enforced in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Happy Mother’s Day 2025: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with your mom
From Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, to Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood says 'Jai Hind' after India-Pakistan ceasefire
Hours after ceasefire violation, explosions heard amid blackout in Udhampur
IPL 2025 to resume soon after India-Pakistan agree to ceasefire? Here's what we know so far
Total blackout in Punjab's Ferozpur
Total blackout enforced in Rajasthan's Barmer
India-Pakistan War: Explosions heard across Srinagar, says J-K CM Omar Abdullah
What are the conditions of ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan?
DNA Verified: Did Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan die in judicial custody? Truth is...
Meet IIT, JNU grad who cleared UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR 86, now married to IPS officer, he is...
This Indian-origin scientist became 'father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb,' was accused of stealing..., his name...
After India-Pakistan ceasefire, Congress demands special session of Parliament: 'Country deserves to know...'
Raveena Tandon calls ceasefire between India and Pakistan 'welcome decision', warns neighboring country: 'Bharat should never bleed again'
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal to buy Rs 17084 crore stake in this Chinese firm, its business is...
Who is Captain Raghu Nair? Seen with Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh in Defence briefing
After ceasefire, India issues stern warning to Pakistan, says, 'Every misadventure...'
IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live on TV and online
Pakistan defence minister fumbles on international news channel when asked about India's strikes, says 'can't hear you'
US VP JD Vance's statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement: 'Great work...'
PIB Fact Check: Did Pakistan capture IAF's Rafale pilot Shivani Singh? Know truth