Test comeback loading? Ishan Kishan slams double ton in Duleep Trophy final

Ishan Kishan produced a sensational knock in the Duleep Trophy final, smashing his maiden first-class double century. Know more about his brilliant innings and the current scenario of the match.

There seems to be no stopping Ishan Kishan in the Duleep Trophy Final as the Indian opener slammed his maiden first-class double century. The wicketkeeper-batter was retired hurt and left the field after scoring 250 runs off 301 balls, putting East Zone in a dominant position in the crucial game. Ishan touched the 200-run mark in 270 balls, including 26 boundaries and two maximums.

Ishan Kishan scored his next 50 runs off just 31 balls and got retired hurt at 250 due to cramps, which included 27 fours and seven sixes.

After 140 overs of play during the third Session of Day 2, East Zone have posted 640/6 with Mohammed Kounain Quraishi and Mohammed Shami out in the middle.

Ishan Kishan's recent form

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter is enjoying the best phase of his career. Last year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored a 49-ball century against Haryana in the final match and, overall, two centuries and two fifties in the tournament.

Even in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, he was among the top scorers with 317 runs in nine innings, including 54 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in the title clash. He didn't stop there, as in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he scored 602 runs in 15 innings with an average of 40.13, including six half-centuries.

Will Ishan become third-ever player to score triple century in Duleep Trophy Final?

Though Ishan is retired hurt at 250 runs, if he manages to come out to bat again and scores another 50 runs, he would become the third player ever to score a triple century in the finals of the Duleep Trophy after Raman Lamba (320 in 1987) and Gagan Khoda (300 in 2001).