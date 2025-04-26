Former Indian cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has strongly advocated for severing all connections with Pakistan following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed strong support for the decision to cut ties with Pakistan following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. As the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly emphasized the necessity for decisive action in response to such heinous acts.

Historically, India and Pakistan have only faced each other in ICC events, including the T20 and 50 Over World Cups, the ICC Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup events organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Ganguly told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement honoring the victims of the tragic events that occurred during match 41 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The BCCI strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly act that took place.

During the match, players and officials paid their respects by observing a minute of silence and wearing black armbands. The typically lively atmosphere of an IPL game was replaced with a somber mood as everyone mourned the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The absence of cheerleaders, fireworks, and music between balls was noticeable, but the packed HCA stadium ensured that there was plenty of noise each time the ball crossed the boundary. The sightscreen displayed a message urging everyone to stand for peace and humanity.

Due to strained political relations between India and Pakistan, bilateral cricket tours have been limited. The last series between the two nations took place in 2012-13 in India, featuring white-ball matches. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, opting to play matches in neutral venues like Dubai during events such as the ICC Champions Trophy.

In response to the attack, the Central government has implemented various diplomatic measures, including the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and a 40-hour window for them to return to their country. Additionally, the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides has been reduced.

