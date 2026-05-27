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‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB

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‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB

Gujarat Titans player Glenn Phillips grabbed attention after angrily responding to a reporter’s question following the team’s heavy defeat to RCB. The tense post-match exchange, featuring the phrase “terrible question,” quickly went viral across social media platforms.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 27, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

‘Terrible question’: Gujarat Titans star snaps at reporter after crushing Qualifier 1 loss to RCB
Courtesy: X/@gujarat_titans
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Gujarat Titans got hammered by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026. It wasn’t just a loss—it was brutal, 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Sure, GT still have another shot to make the final, but let’s be honest, their batting and bowling against RCB looked flat all night. And after the match, Glenn Philips, their New Zealand import, really let his frustration show during the press conference.

When a reporter asked if GT had basically given up on the chase after RCB put up a monstrous 254 in the first innings, Philips didn’t hold back. He called it out as a “silly question.” He sounded genuinely annoyed: “That’s a silly question. No one goes in there just waiting to give up. Why would we do that as professionals? That’s a terrible question.”

Also read| Pink ball set to replace red ball in Tests? ICC likely to introduce major rule changes from Oct 1

He was still fired up as he explained, “We went out there, gave everything we had. When you’re chasing 250, you need everything to click. We tried to make it work… obviously, it didn’t.”

RCB’s batting was just on another level. Rajat Patidar smashed 93 off just 33 balls—nine sixes in that knock. Kohli started things off with 43 in 25, and Krunal Pandya (43 from 28) joined Patidar to put up a crazy 95-run partnership in just 35 balls. Rabada and Holder grabbed two wickets each, but that barely slowed RCB down.

When GT came out to bat, they barely got started before falling apart—five wickets in the powerplay and bowled out for 162. Rahul Tewatia was the only one who showed fight, but his 68 off 43 balls wasn’t nearly enough. Jacob Duffy led the RCB bowlers with three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya all took two apiece.

In the end, RCB cruised through to the final again for the second year straight, winning by a massive 92 runs. GT have some serious work to do.

Also read| 'Permanent fixture': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops major hint on MS Dhoni’s future role

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