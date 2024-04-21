'Teri vjah se na...': Rinku Singh faces Virat Kohli's wrath as KKR star breaks his gifted bat, video goes viral

Rinku revealed that he had broken the previous bat Virat gave him and wanted a new one.

Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh engaged in a funny banter ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. RCB is looking to end a losing streak, sitting at the bottom with just one win in seven games. KKR aims to reclaim their second spot after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During their chat, Rinku was seen checking out Kohli’s bats. Kohli found out Rinku had broken the bat that he gifted him. Kohli jokingly asked if Rinku needed another bat. Before Rinku could answer his question, Kohli told the KKR batter that if he gave Rinku 2 bats in 2 matches, he would be in trouble later in the tournament.

Kohli gifted Rinku a bat when their teams clashed at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last month. The last time when the two teams met, KKR had beaten RCB by 7 wickets. After the match, Rinku visited RCB's dressing room to chat with Kohli and got a bat from him.