'Teri vjah se na...': Rinku Singh faces Virat Kohli's wrath as KKR star breaks his gifted bat, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

'Such cruelty...': AAP leader Atishi blames BJP for not giving insulin to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

8 Bollywood blockbusters inspired by real love stories

Refreshing drinks to detoxify liver in summer

8 aerobic exercises to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Teri vjah se na...': Rinku Singh faces Virat Kohli's wrath as KKR star breaks his gifted bat, video goes viral

Rinku revealed that he had broken the previous bat Virat gave him and wanted a new one.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh engaged in a funny banter ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. RCB is looking to end a losing streak, sitting at the bottom with just one win in seven games. KKR aims to reclaim their second spot after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During their chat, Rinku was seen checking out Kohli’s bats. Kohli found out Rinku had broken the bat that he gifted him. Kohli jokingly asked if Rinku needed another bat. Before Rinku could answer his question, Kohli told the KKR batter that if he gave Rinku 2 bats in 2 matches, he would be in trouble later in the tournament.

Kohli gifted Rinku a bat when their teams clashed at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last month. The last time when the two teams met, KKR had beaten RCB by 7 wickets.  After the match, Rinku visited RCB's dressing room to chat with Kohli and got a bat from him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles to watch out for in Phase 1 of polling

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This star once lived in garage, earned Rs 51 as first salary; now charges Rs 5 crore per film, is worth Rs 335 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement