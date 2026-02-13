'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning

Harbhajan Singh launched a scathing attack on a former Pakistan cricketer after an insinuating remark triggered a heated exchange online. The Indian spin legend did not hold back, calling him a ‘tuchha insan’ and warning ‘teri dhajjiya da dunga’ in a fiery response that sparked debate.

Harbhajan Singh expressed his anger towards a former Pakistani cricketer, taking issue with some remarks made during the ex-India cricketer's time at the ILT20. He specifically called out Tanvir Ahmed, the former fast bowler who represented Pakistan in five Tests, two ODIs, and one T20I from 2010 to 2013, fiercely criticizing him and questioning his qualifications while putting him in his rightful place.

Tanvir frequently appears as a guest on various Pakistani television channels, where he offers his opinions on all matters related to Pakistan cricket as a panellist. With Usman Tariq making headlines for his unique and controversial bowling style ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan this Sunday, Tanvir made comments that enraged Harbhajan, prompting the former India spinner to unleash a fierce verbal assault on the 47-year-old.

“This video is for a tuccha insaan (petty human being), who’s said a few things about me. Ideally, I don’t even know who he is, but because I see that time and again, he does his drama on one platform or another. First, I want to know who this guy is. Do you even know him? His name is Tanvir Ahmed. He’s played some 3-4 matches for Pakistan, and he behaves as if he is Imran Khan, or Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis. Shame on you,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“I was serving my role as a broadcaster in the ILT20. What is the role of a broadcaster? When someone wins the Man of the Match award, you ask him questions, right? Usman Tariq, the Pakistan spinner, picked up three wickets and won the match for his team. As a broadcaster, I am obviously supposed to ask him questions. But when I did so, this guy [Tanvir Ahmed] had a problem. Had I not asked him questions, he would have again thought that, since he’s from Pakistan, I didn’t ask him questions. He said, wherever I see a Pakistani cricketer, I roam around them," he added.

Harbhajan showed no signs of backing down as he relentlessly targeted Tanvir, ultimately warning him against mentioning his name or that of any Indian cricketer, with the implication that failing to heed this warning could lead to serious repercussions.

Listen to me. I don’t even know who you are. None of the greats produced by Pakistan says such a thing. They are well-respected. But people like you, who have never achieved anything, all they can do is sit on cheap channels and utter nonsense. You don’t have the manners to speak. This is the difference between a player who plays 5 matches and one who plays 100,” Harbhajan fumed.

“So Tanvir Ahmed, look at yourself and stop talking nonsense. As far as I am concerned, just buzz off. The next time it happens, teri dhajjiya uda dunga (I’ll destroy you. So get lost.”

