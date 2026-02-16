'Tera toh game bajana padega': Suryakumar, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious Reel goes viral | WATCH

O'Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film sees 50% drop on first Monday, earns Rs 40 crore
CRICKET
Taking to his Instagram handle, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a hilarious video also featuring Kuldeep Yadav, from whom he was upset over a dropped catch in the death overs on Sunday's game. Check it out here.
Team India thrashed Pakistan yet again on Sunday with a 61-run victory over the arch-rivals, also qualifying for the Super 8 round in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. With this win, the so-called 'greatest rivalry' between India and Pakistan reached 8-1, showing India's dominance in the format on big days.
In the game during Pakistan's batting innings, Kuldeep Yadav dropped a simple sitter catch in the 18th over, which visibly upset Hardik Pandya and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. After the conclusion of the match, SKY even had a verbal exchange with Kuldeep during customary handshakes.
Now, a day after the incident, SKY shared a hilarious Reel on Instagram where SKY and Kuldeep are seen recreating a moment with a nod to the popular dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri.
Meanwhile, India are set to play their last group stage fixture against the Netherlands on Wednesday, February 18 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After this, the first Super 8 game for the Men in Blue is likely to be against South Africa on February 22.