'Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga': Babar Azam sends strong message on T20I future after PSL 2026 heroics

Babar Azam refuses to step away from T20Is for Pakistan national cricket team after a dominant Pakistan Super League 2026 season. Back-to-back centuries underline his form as he eyes a strong comeback in the shortest format.

The Pakistan Super League 2026 wrapped up on Sunday night, May 3, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. As Peshawar Zalmi lifted the trophy, the rest of the teams left with fresh hope for next season. Instead of a nail-biting final, fans got a pretty one-sided match. Peshawar, led by Babar Azam, won the toss and chose to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen. The decision paid off as they chased down a modest 130 with more than four overs left.

Babar’s season with Zalmi couldn’t have gone much better. He steered the team to their second PSL title and finished with the Green Cap, marking him as the tournament’s top run-scorer. It was a sharp turnaround after a rough patch earlier in the year—his Big Bash League stint with Sydney Sixers didn’t go as planned, and he struggled again in the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan crashed out in the Super 8s before the PSL kicked off.

After the final, Babar faced the press. When a reporter asked him if he would focus on one format, Babar jumped in and made his point clear. He said both white-ball and red-ball cricket matter, and playing all formats shapes a more complete player.

“Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga,” he said with a grin. Don’t worry, I’ll play all three formats.

He added, “It’s not up to the player to pick and choose. Our job is to play. I believe that every player should aim to play every form of cricket. If you focus only on white-ball or T20s, you miss out. Red-ball cricket gives you real experience; it teaches you patience and how to build an innings. When you play four-day games or the domestic circuit, you learn to score big runs. All three formats build on each other. Red-ball cricket helps your T20s and ODIs. The patience and mentality you develop in Test cricket—playing long innings—carries over to white-ball games too.”

Also read| 'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals

Back in top form?

Babar’s technique and calm presence at the crease have always stood out, but lately, critics zeroed in on his T20 strike rate. Even so, he insists the lessons from red-ball cricket are crucial—they build the foundation for success in all formats.

That mindset paid off this PSL season. Babar was the only batter to notch up two centuries, piling up 588 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.50. He now shares the record for most runs in a PSL season with Fakhar Zaman, who set the mark in 2022.

When you look at the bigger picture, Babar's consistency for Pakistan is impressive. He’s played 61 Tests for close to 4,500 runs, averaging around 43. In ODIs, he’s piled up more than 6,500 runs at an average touching 54 across 137 innings. As Pakistan gears up for the World Cup 2027—this time hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia—Babar’s form and experience will be absolutely key.

Also read| 'We fight till the end': Mumbai Indians drop big hint on Rohit Sharma’s return ahead of LSG game